Amitabh Bachchan buys another land parcel in Ayodhya - and the price will blow your mind

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has purchased another property in Ayodhya, further expanding his real estate holdings in the temple town. The latest investment involves a 2.67-acre land parcel valued at ₹35 crore.

According to a statement issued on March 6 by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the land parcel is located close to the developer’s 75-acre project ‘The Sarayu’. The transaction was carried out by Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd, which manages the actor’s business interests.

Developer highlights long-term value of land Commenting on the investment, Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of the company, said the purchase reflects confidence in land as a long-term asset.

“Bachchan’s investment reflects a shared belief in land as an intergenerational asset that preserves value over the long term.”

He also noted that land ownership in Ayodhya holds cultural significance beyond financial value.

“At HoABL, we view land not merely as wealth but as a legacy. In Ayodhya, this legacy assumes a profound meaning, a ‘virasat’ where faith and inheritance come together. Supported by sustained infrastructure development and public investment, Ayodhya is emerging as a compelling destination for long-term land ownership and enduring value creation.”

Third property purchase in Ayodhya This marks Bachchan’s third property purchase in Ayodhya and his fourth plotted development investment with HoABL. The actor was not available for comment on the latest transaction.

His investment journey with the developer began earlier. In May 2025, Bachchan purchased a 25,000 sq ft plot near The Sarayu project for around ₹40 crore. Before that, in 2024, he bought a 10,000 sq ft plot within the same development for ₹14.5 crore.

Other real estate investments Apart from Ayodhya, the actor has also invested in HoABL’s ‘Sol de Alibaug’ project. There, he acquired a 10,000 sq ft plot worth ₹10 crore.

The Alibaug development has also witnessed interest from other Bollywood personalities, including actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, who are reported to have bought plots in the project.

Film projects continue alongside investments Alongside his real estate ventures, Bachchan also continues to remain active in the film industry. Industry insiders suggest that the veteran actor may have shot all his scenes for the sequel of “Kalki 2898 AD,” also known as “Kalki 2”.

Although the development has not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers, media reports indicate that Bachchan completed his shooting timetable and had returned to Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan's properties Bachchan's iconic Mumbai residence, Pratiksha in Juhu, is reportedly valued at about ₹50 crore. He also co-owns a property in Juhu’s Kapol Housing Society with his son Abhishek Bachchan, worth ₹45 crore. Other assets include residences at Oberoi Seven in Goregaon, property in Pawna, Pune, and international holdings in France, as per multiple reports.



