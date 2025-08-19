Amitabh Bachchan details struggles of old age, pens emotional blog, ‘May none of you have to go through this’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared how he feels before meeting fans outside his Jalsa home every Sunday evening. He often worries if people will show up at all. But, once he sees the crowd cheering, his nervousness turns into joy.

Advertisement

On August 17, Big B wrote in his personal blog how he felt grateful yet also thought about those who stopped coming. He wonders if they have grown tired of his short appearances.

Bachchan also wrote about his daily routines in the same blog. The octogenarian now follows a strict pattern of medicines, light yoga, pranayama and gym exercises to maintain balance and mobility.

He explained how ageing made it harder to restart habits from the past. He tries to follow it while balancing health and professional commitments.

“The early to bed and rise is not just a metaphor; it works,” he wrote. “The body gradually begins to lose its balance, and there is a need to work on it to check and improve.”

Advertisement

According to Amitabh Bachchan, simple acts, once effortless, now require planning. Even wearing trousers has become difficult. Doctors now advise him to sit down to avoid losing balance. Otherwise, he may fall by losing balance, they say.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten letter to Farah Khan

“And, inside, I sort of smile in disbelief... until I find they were so right. That simple act that came so naturally earlier is now governed by a selective routine,” wrote the 82-year-old Bollywood legend.

For Bachchan, everyday tasks like bending to pick up a paper need support. Handlebars seem necessary everywhere. What once felt natural is now slow and uncertain.

“The bravado tells you to go ahead... until you realise... goodness, it's a major problem... the rapidity of its performing has slowed down with uncertainty,” comes the realisation.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans at the game of Jalsa on August 17

‘May none of you have to go through this’ According to Big B, while readers may have “a small smirk and a hidden laugh” at his words, he warned that ageing would come for everyone. But, he doesn’t want them to feel what he feels.

Advertisement

“May none of you have to go through this. But, let me tell you, IT SHALL HAPPEN... TO ALL OF US… I wish it did not... but in time it shall,” Bachchan wrote.

“We all go downward the day we are brought into this World... the down trend begins at birth…Sad.. but it is the reality of living and life,” wrote Senior Bachchan.

“You may have the courage to fight it for a while... but eventually, sadly, we shall all lose...A loss worth losing,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan suddenly realises that he’s been sounding “too morbid”. He blames it on his daughter, Shweta, who has presented him “the haunting chants”.