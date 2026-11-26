Bhushan Thakare arrived in Mumbai with just ₹24 in his pocket. At 28, he won ₹1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati, becoming Season 18’s first crorepati. His father, a daily wage worker, earned around ₹20,000 a month. As the ₹1 crore question approached, Thakare thought about what the money meant at home.

He believed his family might take 30 to 35 years to earn that sum. The thought added to the pressure as he prepared to answer Amitabh Bachchan’s question. He remembered his family and prayed. Even after winning, he struggled to put the moment into words.

Thakare first registered for the show in 2016, aged 18. Bhushan Thakare kept applying through 2020 and waited in vain for an audition call. He attended an audition in 2021 but did not advance to the later stages. He tried again in the years that followed and worked to improve his knowledge. A decade after his first attempt, he finally reached the hot seat.

He quit the game after winning ₹1 crore. However, he was asked to answer the final question anyway. Guess what, he chose the right option.

“Aap hain kya (What are you)!” Big B exclaimed in awe.

“I have never seen such a wonderful person like you. And, I don’t think I’m going to meet one in future,” Bachchan added.

The crowds in Mumbai and its tall buildings astonished him. He never saw a city like Mumbai. His village in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district has around 2,000 residents. On his way to the studio, he would look up at the buildings. He imagined four or five of them housing more people than his entire village.

It was also his first time in front of a camera. His legs trembled, and his heart raced when Bachchan appeared. Once they started talking, the host put him at ease. Thakare said he grew more confident and started speaking freely. He said Bachchan understood the financial difficulties his family faced.

While preparing for competitive exams away from home, Thakare worried about his father still working. He also felt he was doing too little to help his family.

People taunted him behind his back, but his father shielded him from their remarks. After his television appearance, relatives and villagers called to congratulate him.

Bhushan Thakare’s education and ambition Bhushan Thakare, a history graduate, is now in his second year of studies. He hasn’t gone home for a year now as he has been preparing for the UPSC exams. According to Dainik Jagran, he wants to become an IAS officer.

He hopes his success will help his younger brother, who wants to become a doctor. Amitabh Bachchan urged him to make sure his father no longer had to work. That advice, Thakare said, gave him another reason to work harder.