Bhushan Thakare arrived in Mumbai with just ₹24 in his pocket. At 28, he won ₹1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati, becoming Season 18’s first crorepati. His father, a daily wage worker, earned around ₹20,000 a month. As the ₹1 crore question approached, Thakare thought about what the money meant at home.

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He believed his family might take 30 to 35 years to earn that sum. The thought added to the pressure as he prepared to answer Amitabh Bachchan’s question. He remembered his family and prayed. Even after winning, he struggled to put the moment into words.

Thakare first registered for the show in 2016, aged 18. Bhushan Thakare kept applying through 2020 and waited in vain for an audition call. He attended an audition in 2021 but did not advance to the later stages. He tried again in the years that followed and worked to improve his knowledge. A decade after his first attempt, he finally reached the hot seat.

He quit the game after winning ₹1 crore. However, he was asked to answer the final question anyway. Guess what, he chose the right option.

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“Aap hain kya (What are you)!” Big B exclaimed in awe.

“I have never seen such a wonderful person like you. And, I don’t think I’m going to meet one in future,” Bachchan added.

The crowds in Mumbai and its tall buildings astonished him. He never saw a city like Mumbai. His village in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district has around 2,000 residents. On his way to the studio, he would look up at the buildings. He imagined four or five of them housing more people than his entire village.

It was also his first time in front of a camera. His legs trembled, and his heart raced when Bachchan appeared. Once they started talking, the host put him at ease. Thakare said he grew more confident and started speaking freely. He said Bachchan understood the financial difficulties his family faced.

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While preparing for competitive exams away from home, Thakare worried about his father still working. He also felt he was doing too little to help his family.

People taunted him behind his back, but his father shielded him from their remarks. After his television appearance, relatives and villagers called to congratulate him.

Bhushan Thakare’s education and ambition Bhushan Thakare, a history graduate, is now in his second year of studies. He hasn’t gone home for a year now as he has been preparing for the UPSC exams. According to Dainik Jagran, he wants to become an IAS officer.

He hopes his success will help his younger brother, who wants to become a doctor. Amitabh Bachchan urged him to make sure his father no longer had to work. That advice, Thakare said, gave him another reason to work harder.

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Thakare did not return home when he recounted his experience. He promised his mother he would return after achieving something. The trip back is one he looks forward to. He already feels he has kept that promise.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.