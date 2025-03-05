Amitabh Bachchan shares hilarious match-day superstitions during India vs Australia semifinal, ’Shoes on or off?’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is an avid cricket fan and just like many Indians, he was glued to the screen during the India vs Australia semifinal match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He even has some superstitions just like many fans.

Amitabh during India vs Australia Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he wasn't sure about watching the match as he believes that the team loses every time he watches the match. He was not even sure about how he should be sitting during the match.

Advertisement

He wrote, "The Match .. cricket .. to decide the FINALS .. and all kinds of permutations and connotations begin to invade the mind and body. Should I see the game .. at times when the game is seen, we lose .. but defied that today .. so .. where to sit, how to sit .. one leg upon the other .. which leg which upon .. bending or stretched straight .. shoes on or off .. change the leg curl or not .. oh dear a wicket just fell .. no no no .. get back to the first leg over leg position.. HOLD."

“India's victory was made in great style” India won against Australia on Tuesday. Amitabh recalled how team India's win “was made in great style.” “Get up to go .. walk a bit when the ads., begin or stay put .. the variations keep tempting the mind and system, until the final victory .. and the victory was made in great style .. restrained controlled, no fear, no anxiety .. just the confidence of the team to WIN .. to hold on till the last few balls, and have the will and skill that the ball shall fly over the barrier and announce the WIN,” the actor added.

Advertisement

Talking about cricket and how the human brain functions, he also said, "In the finals now ..it’s past midnight, so it shall happen TODAY, and the routine shall begin again of where to sit, et al .. Even the greatest thinkers and philosophers profess ignorance on the mind matters for results, but never have been too strict on the final outcome.

“HomoSapiens we be .. and we are different .. we have the largest brains and have the ability to absorb in intelligence all around us and about ..Particularly when we play cricket”.