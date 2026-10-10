Amitabh Bachchan must appear in person if settlement fails in personality rights case, Delhi HC says

The Delhi High Court has directed veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to appear personally if he wishes to continue pursuing his personality rights case against defendants with whom an amicable settlement has not been completed, Bar and Bench reported.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the direction on October 9 while granting Bachchan additional time to complete the formalities of a settlement reached with some defendants in the suit, Amitabh Bachchan v Rajat Nagi & Ors.

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The Court was informed that a settlement had been reached with some defendants but could not be formally signed because of logistical issues on the actor's part.

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Why has the Delhi High Court asked Amitabh Bachchan to appear personally? The Court said Bachchan would have to be present in person if he was unable to settle the matter with one or more defendants and wished to pursue the remaining claims in court.

“In the event of non-settlement or incomplete settlement, if the plaintiff wishes to pursue the suit on any of the claims or issues, the plaintiff shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing, enabling the Court to exercise its powers under Order X Rule 2 read with Order V Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and Section 168 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023,” the Court ordered.

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The direction means that if the settlement remains incomplete, Bachchan must personally attend the next hearing to pursue any unresolved claims or issues.

What is Amitabh Bachchan's personality rights case about? Bachchan had filed the suit seeking a permanent injunction to protect his personality rights. The Delhi High Court had granted him an ex parte ad interim injunction on November 25, 2022.

The case is titled Amitabh Bachchan v Rajat Nagi & Ors. During the proceedings, the parties explored the possibility of resolving the dispute amicably through mediation.

On October 9, the Court was informed that a settlement had been reached with some defendants, but the formal agreement was yet to be executed.

The Court granted time to complete the settlement formalities while clarifying the requirement for Bachchan's personal appearance if the unresolved aspects of the suit were to continue.

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Who represented Amitabh Bachchan in court? Advocates Dhruv Anand, Dhananjay Khanna and Bhavya Verma represented Bachchan in the proceedings.

The matter concerns the protection of the actor's personality rights and the continuation of his legal claims against defendants with whom a settlement has not been finalised.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.