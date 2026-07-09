Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic blog on 'admitting a mistake' after French football team's 'power of black' remark

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a reflective blog post on learning, self-improvement and admitting mistakes, days after drawing criticism on social media over his comments about the French national football team during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

While the actor did not explicitly mention the controversy or refer to his earlier post, his latest blog focused on the importance of accepting mistakes and continuing to learn.

The Post That Triggered Backlash The controversy began after France defeated Paraguay to advance in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Reacting to the result on X, Amitabh Bachchan wrote:

"T 5794 - अब कहे देते हैं : the French WC 2026 football team .. the FRENCH !! 11 players in team .. 10 Black .. !! 1 white !!? the POWER of BLACK."

The post prompted criticism from several social media users, who argued that the comment focused on the players' race rather than their nationality. Others described the remark as insensitive and questioned why the racial composition of the squad was being highlighted.

'Every Day Is A Fresh And New Learning' In his latest post on Tumblr, Amitabh Bachchan reflected on learning from experiences and embracing change.

He wrote:

"Every day is an education .. every day is a fresh and new learning .. every day is cherished for the opportunities it gives to be able to comply with the change and the new. Learning is divine .. what was unknown and left to specialists, is good, one must have the ability to pick up whatever the ones that have the knowledge and experience, convey.. nothing like understanding the self and the meaning of it, it shall ever reflect upon your .. YOUR understanding and reading and your own reckoning."

The veteran actor also wrote about taking responsibility for one's own mistakes instead of looking for excuses.

"Specialists can make a mistake , find excuses for it and carry on in a repair mode .. but doing it on your own reasoning and personal inputs gives you the hold on what we move on with or at least know that the mistake was ours ... admitting a mistake is not wrong .. it shows character .. once you have admitted it, the burden of its non function is better understood, and all debate on it ends ..."

'The Best Way To End The Debate' Continuing his thoughts, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that arguments need not continue indefinitely, even if a person believes they are correct.

"There is no harm in getting into an argument and even when the other party is uncompromising, despite your knowing that you are right , the best way to end the debate is to finally tell the other: 'You know ! you may be right.'"

He added that doing so allows both sides to move on.

“The 'other' feels a conquest achieved .. and you stop wasting time on continued argument, by moving on and using what could have been a time consuming enterprise, to devote to something that you have faith and trust and knowledge of .. it may be wrong, it could be right , but it is YOURS. If it is the 'others' … tell him so or tell them so .. they are elated .. you are free of any further time consuming arguing exercise.”

What's Next For Amitabh Bachchan? On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The upcoming film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles. According to the source material, the first film featured Deepika Padukone, who will not return for the sequel.