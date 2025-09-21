'Selfless human who contributes without...': Amitabh Bachchan praises ‘Helmet man of India’ on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Amitabh Bachchan recently welcomed Raghvendra Kumar aka ‘Helmet Man of India,’ on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17. Talking about it, he opened up about road safety on his blog. In a heartfelt note, he called him ‘selfless human’ for his contributions.

Amitabh Bachchan meets ‘Helmet man of India’ on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Kumar appeared on the Heroes on the Floor segment of the show.

He has been promoting road safety for years, giving out helmets to two-wheeler riders who don't have them. He also appeared on Indian Idol to raise awareness about road safety and the importance of helmets.

“… but a learning of each day is one that gives impetus to the World and the being of the human ..in the story of Heroes on the floor, is invited the Helmet Man ..A selfless human who contributes without any personal gain the need for the bike riders to comply with the rules of traffic in society and for all to be in compliance and personal safety .. to wear helmets,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote, as per a report of Hindustan Times.

Bachchan further revealed that Kumar presented him with helmets which he will give out to those in need.

"HE IS THE HELMET MAN …he voluntarily gives out helmets to bike riders for protection, in a most awakening gesture of pure unselfish sacrifice for the good of others .... he presented me 2 .. which I shall distribute to the bike helmet needy .. and a promise that I shall give out to them that I encounter about my place, similar ..BE SAFE, BE SECURE ..for unintended neglect can bring unwanted grief ..Love and more," Amitabh Bachchan added.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC to stop misuse of name, images

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh reacts as contestant predicts his future

Amitabh Bachchan thanks KBC audience In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the audience of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He shared how the energy, excitement, and cheers he receives each time he steps onto the stage serve as a constant source of motivation.

Describing the experience, he said that the moment of entering the floor and facing the eager audience leaves an everlasting impact.

“As you run into the floor of the show and confront the waiting audience, their joy and screams of welcome shall ever live after… They are they who keep the run-in running… the voice and joy to push the limbering limbs to assert and comply… They make what makes them make,” he also wrote.