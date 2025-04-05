Amitabh Bachchan, Prem Chopra, Dharmendra arrive at Manoj Kumar’s funeral to say heartfelt goodbye | Watch

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, known for “Upkar” and “Kranti”, was laid to rest with state honours on April 5, Saturday. The legendary Padma Shri awardee died due to heart-related complications on April 4. Various actors and personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Prem Chopra, Dharmendra, Salim Khan, from the entertainment industry arrived at the Kumar's residence and Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Juhu to pay him last respects.

Arbaaz Khan, Subhash Ghai, Anu Malik, Zayed Khan, Raveena Tandon, Poonam Dhillon were among others who took part in the cremation ceremony.

Dharmendra, despite being unwell as per media reports, came for Kumar's farewell. He had worked with him in the 1962 film Shaadi. “Bohot si baatein hai, film industry mein hamara bachpan saath hi guzra hai. (We have many memories together. We spent our earlier days in the film industry together),” HT City quoted him as saying.

Also Read | Manoj Kumar receives befitting ‘tricolour’ farewell with full state honours

Amitabh Bachchan joins other personalities to offer his tributes Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were seen arriving at the Kumar's residence.

‘Lost a dear friend’ Renowned actor Prem Chopra arrived to bid his friend Kumar farewell. As per HT report, he shared, “Manoj Kumar was very close to me and I've lost a dear friend of mine. We have worked together from Shaheed to Kranti, and we shared all sorts of moments, be it of laughter or creativity. I used to feel very proud that I was standing next to him because he was a cinema man. He used to write his own scripts and dialogues, and sometimes even operate the camera.”

While recalling, Kumar was not picking up calls and he never minded, Chopra said Kumar created “history” as every film of his had a great message.

Manoj Kumar's wife Shashi Goswami took part in the state honours of the actor. (Photo: ANI)

Salim Khan and son Arbaaz Khan at the cremation ground in Juhu