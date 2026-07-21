Amitabh Bachchan reveals he was in ICU after surgery, calls recovery 'most difficult phase of life'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he was recently hospitalised, underwent surgery and spent time in the intensive care unit (ICU), opening up about the challenges of recovery after returning home.

In a late-night blog post, the 83-year-old actor shared that the period following his discharge has been the toughest part of his journey so far. While he did not disclose the reason for the surgery, he reflected on the physical and emotional challenges of recuperation and shared a message about resilience in the face of adversity.

'Hospital... Surgery... ICU' In his latest blog entry, Amitabh Bachchan offered a glimpse into his recent health ordeal, writing: ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .."

He described the transition from hospital to home as the most demanding stage of recovery.

"this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically .."

The actor did not reveal the nature of the surgery or the medical condition that led to his hospitalisation. However, his post confirmed that he had undergone surgery and spent time in the ICU before being discharged.

'One Day A Defeat Stares At You' Alongside the health update, Amitabh Bachchan reflected on how people respond to setbacks, comparing difficult moments in life to a champion confronting defeat.

“.. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..”

He went on to write that while some people find the strength to move forward, others remain attached to memories of past success.

"Some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .."

The veteran actor concluded the post with a simple message:

"Nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy .. the whole thing."

Fans Wish Him A Speedy Recovery Soon after the blog post was published, fans took to social media to send their wishes for the actor's speedy recovery. Many praised his resilience and expressed relief that he had returned home after his hospital stay.

Amitabh Bachchan has not shared any additional details about his health or the surgery.

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What's Next For Amitabh Bachchan? On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2. He is also set to return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.