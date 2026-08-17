Amitabh Bachchan’s ₹33-lakh rent deal: What his vast property portfolio looks like in Mumbai's Andheri

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has leased three floors of a commercial building in Mumbai’s Andheri West to nutrition brand TruNativ F&B Private Limited for a monthly rent of ₹33 lakh, according to Hindustan Times.

The property is located in the Signature building on Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West. The three floors together have a carpet area of approximately 8,428 sq ft.

5-year lease worth nearly ₹ 22 crore The lease began on August 15, 2026, and has been signed for a period of five years. Based on the total carpet area, the monthly rental works out to roughly ₹392 per sq ft. Over the entire lease period, TruNativ is expected to pay around ₹21.88 crore in rent, according to the leave and licence agreement registered on August 7, 2026, the report added.

As part of the agreement, TruNativ has also been granted exclusive use of nine designated parking spaces in the building.

₹ 1.98 crore security deposit, 5% annual rent hike The nutrition company has paid a security deposit of ₹1.98 crore under the agreement. The lease also provides for a 5% increase in rent every year, the documents showed.

In 2023, Amitabh Bachchan rented out four office units in the same Signature building to Warner Music Pvt. Ltd. for ₹17.30 lakh per month. The five-year agreement came into effect in March 2024 and included 12 dedicated parking spaces.

Bachchan's growing commercial property portfolio The veteran actor has built a sizeable property portfolio spanning luxury residences, apartments, commercial spaces and land holdings across Mumbai, Ayodhya, Alibaug and overseas.

Jalsa among Bachchan's most prominent properties One of his most recognisable properties is Jalsa, a two-storey bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu, where Bachchan lives with his family. The sea-facing residence, spread over more than 10,000 sq ft, is estimated to be worth around ₹100 crore, according to Magicbricks. The property has also become a popular landmark, with fans regularly gathering outside the house.

The Bachchan family also owns Janak, which is primarily used as an office, and Vatsa, which has been leased to Citi Bank. Another bungalow located behind Jalsa reportedly has a living area of around 8,000 sq ft. Bachchan also owns two flats in Juhu, Magicbricks reported.

Properties in Gurgaon, Borivali and Alibaug Beyond Juhu, Bachchan owns a flat in Gurgaon. He also purchased two residential properties in Mumbai’s Borivali area, within Oberoi Sky City, for around ₹7 crore.

The actor has continued to expand his holdings outside Mumbai as well. In April 2024, he acquired a land parcel in Alibaug, with its reported value exceeding ₹10 crore.