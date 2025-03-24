Amitabh Bachchan’s co-star who played young Rani Mukerji in ’Black’ gets married to Adam Oberoi

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The little girl from Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Black' is all grown up and married now! Ayesha Kapur, who played the young Rani Mukerji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Adam Oberoi.

The couple got married over the weekend at an intimate ceremony in Delhi attended by close family and friends.

Ayesha looked stunning in a soft pink lehenga paired with a matching dupatta draped elegantly over her outfit.

Adam, on the other hand, complemented her look as he wore a pastel sherwani and a pink turban for their special day.

Take a look

Ayesha became famous for her role in Black, where she played the younger version of Rani Mukerji's character.

The film narrates the story of Debraj, a stubborn teacher who later develops Alzheimer's disease, and helps Michelle, a girl with visual and hearing impairment, to explore her potential as she takes on the challenge of graduating college.

The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies at the Box Office that year and also won three national awards and various accolades including Filmfare and IIFA for all the major categories.

Ayesha was reportedly trained for the role by Ranbir Kapoor, who was an assistant director in the film.

