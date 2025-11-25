Amitabh Bachchan’s heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra: ‘Leaving behind silence with an unbearable sound’

Mumbai: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has expressed profound grief over the demise of his Sholay co-star Dharmendra, honouring the iconic actor with an emotional tribute on X (formerly Twitter). Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai on Monday morning due to age-related health complications. He was 89.

Bachchan, along with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and several members of the film fraternity, attended Dharmendra’s funeral at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Also Read | Dharmendra Passes Away Highlights: Sholay actor dies at 89

The veteran star had been hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital in October after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged on November 12 and continued medical care at home. He breathed his last on November 24.

In a heartfelt note, Bachchan wrote, “Another valiant giant has left us… leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound. Dharam ji — the epitome of greatness… his smile, his charm and his warmth… a rarity in the profession. The air about us swings vacant… a vacuum that shall ever remain.”

Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan created cinematic history with Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay (1975), where their Jai-Veeru pairing continues to remain one of Indian cinema’s most beloved friendships on screen.

Also Read | From PM Modi To Karan Johar, India Pays Tribute To Bollywood Legend Dharmendra

Dharmendra’s final film appearance will be in Ikkis, also featuring Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is slated to release this Christmas.

Apart from Bachchan, actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt were spotted at the cremation. Later in the evening, Rekha, Kajol, Preity Zinta and several others visited Dharmendra’s residence to offer condolences to the Deol family.