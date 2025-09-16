Amitabh Bachchan says he lives with 25% of his liver after contracting hepatitis: ‘75% has been destroyed’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has once again spoken candidly about his long-standing health challenges, including his battle with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Health Battles During a past episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Bachchan shared that he contracted hepatitis B due to a blood transfusion following his near-fatal accident on the sets of the 1983 film ‘Coolie’.

“In 1982, during the accident, I needed a lot of blood, nearly 200 people donated, and there were 60 bottles. And amongst them was one person who was carrying the Hepatitis B virus, which wasn't detected,” he told a contestant.

“This entered my body. This happened in 1982. And in 2005, during a general investigation, it was detected. 75% of my liver has been destroyed. Toh abhi main jeewith hoon 25% live pe (Now, I'm alive on 25 per cent liver),” he added.

Bachchan also emphasised the importance of early testing and diagnosis, noting that diseases like hepatitis can be dangerous if not caught in time.

When Amitabh Bachchan talked about his Tuberculosis diagnosis The actor had previously revealed another serious health battle — tuberculosis.

As quoted by PTI, he shared: “In 2000, I was detected with TB and went through a very rigorous treatment for almost a year. I contracted TB on the day I was going to start the TV show KBC. It was a TB of the spine. It’s very uncomfortable. You cannot sit or lie down. Most of the time, I was on 8-10 painkillers a day just to survive the period when I was anchoring the game show.”

Explaining his motivation for supporting medical awareness campaigns, Bachchan added: “Many people ask me why I contribute my services to a medical cause. I have had a complicated medical history. One of the reasons I took up TB is because I am a TB survivor. The reason I disclosed is that I felt that the word survivor is somehow a very powerful word. When I say I am a TB survivor, it seems like I survived a plane crash or a boat sinking. If you survive that, it lends a lot of power and strength to what you are saying deeper.”