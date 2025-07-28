Subscribe

Amitabh Bachchan shares 50-year-old Sholay ticket priced at just ‘ ₹20’. Internet nostalgic

Amitabh Bachchan shared a nostalgic post about a 20 Sholay ticket, sparking online reflections on cinema's past. Fans reminisced about single-screen theaters, contrasting current prices with the era of affordable movie-going.

Anjali Thakur
Published28 Jul 2025, 12:58 PM IST
The megastar was stunned to know that it is the price of 'aerated drinks' at the theatres nowadays.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan just took his fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a priceless memento—an original cinema ticket from Sholay, his iconic 1975 film. And the price? A jaw-dropping 20.

The actor, known for his poetic musings and deep reflections, shared the rare find on his blog. Alongside photos from his weekly meet-and-greet outside his Mumbai home, he posted a picture of the “preserved” ticket with evident emotion.

“The SHOLAY ticket… kept and preserved… 20!! The price… !!!!!??” he wrote, stunned at the sheer contrast with today’s movie-going experience.

Drawing a parallel with present-day theatre prices, Bachchan remarked, “I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays… is that a fact?? So much to say, but say not… affection and love.”

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay remains a landmark in Indian cinema, with Bachchan’s portrayal of Jai and his camaraderie with Dharmendra’s Veeru etched into Bollywood history.

In his blog, the 81-year-old also reflected on the creative power of the night. “It is the silence of the hour when the awakening occurs… the mind that thinks, excels… at times the best,” he wrote.

He added: “Excess is a cess that is desired to be seized, else it absorbs the activities of mind and body and the senses .. disposed utilities has been a leaning for some .. storing of utilities has been the learning from some .. which some to be accepted and executed is the excess that cesses the mind and and body .. and the regret in the other is the pain of not doing the ‘do’."

Amitabh’s deeply personal post sparked waves of nostalgia online, with fans reminiscing about the era of single-screen cinemas and 5 samosas. One fan wrote, “The cost of an aerated drink in the theaters nowadays might be much more than 20, but really 20 rupees for the Sholay tickets during those days, unbelievable!! How much would it be in today's time and the overall turnover of that Blockbuster movie.”

Another user commented, “I am astonished to see 20 Sholay ticket. It has a sentimental value.”

“what an honor for you that someone has kept that Sholay ticket and what a thrill for them to have you sign it,” the third user wrote.

 
