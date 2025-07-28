Amitabh Bachchan shares 50-year-old Sholay ticket priced at just ‘ ₹20’. Internet nostalgic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan just took his fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a priceless memento—an original cinema ticket from Sholay, his iconic 1975 film. And the price? A jaw-dropping ₹20.

The actor, known for his poetic musings and deep reflections, shared the rare find on his blog. Alongside photos from his weekly meet-and-greet outside his Mumbai home, he posted a picture of the “preserved” ticket with evident emotion.

“The SHOLAY ticket… kept and preserved… ₹20!! The price… !!!!!??” he wrote, stunned at the sheer contrast with today’s movie-going experience.

Drawing a parallel with present-day theatre prices, Bachchan remarked, “I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays… is that a fact?? So much to say, but say not… affection and love.”

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay remains a landmark in Indian cinema, with Bachchan’s portrayal of Jai and his camaraderie with Dharmendra’s Veeru etched into Bollywood history.

In his blog, the 81-year-old also reflected on the creative power of the night. “It is the silence of the hour when the awakening occurs… the mind that thinks, excels… at times the best,” he wrote.

He added: “Excess is a cess that is desired to be seized, else it absorbs the activities of mind and body and the senses .. disposed utilities has been a leaning for some .. storing of utilities has been the learning from some .. which some to be accepted and executed is the excess that cesses the mind and and body .. and the regret in the other is the pain of not doing the ‘do’."

Amitabh’s deeply personal post sparked waves of nostalgia online, with fans reminiscing about the era of single-screen cinemas and ₹5 samosas. One fan wrote, “The cost of an aerated drink in the theaters nowadays might be much more than ₹20, but really 20 rupees for the Sholay tickets during those days, unbelievable!! How much would it be in today's time and the overall turnover of that Blockbuster movie.”

Another user commented, “I am astonished to see ₹20 Sholay ticket. It has a sentimental value.”