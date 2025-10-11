Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: When Coolie actor deemed birthdays ‘unnecessary’; revealed his ideal celebration

Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 83rd birthday on Saturday, and it is no less than a festival for his devoted fans. Visuals from outside his Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, have surfaced online as fans gathered in crowds to catch a glimpse of the Shahenshah.

Amitabh Bachchan on birthdays But do you know Amitabh Bachchan is not a fan of birthdays? At least that's what he claimed years ago. In fact, his ideal celebration is to be away from all the attention.

In 2018, Bachchan shared excerpts from an interview on his birthday eve. Sharing it on Facebook, he called birthdays ‘unnecessary fuss.’

His post read: “FB 2159 - An interview on the eve of birthday.. It is that special day again...special for us, that is. Why do birthdays annoy you so much? ANS// Such an unnecessary fuss, birthdays .. its just another day in the life of another person.”



Amitabh Bachchan's throwback post from Facebook.

Ideal birthday celebration for Amitabh Bachchan In the same post, he also shared that his ideal birthday celebration is all about spending time with family. “What would be the ideal birthday for you? Perhaps a day spend completely away from attention?”

“Yes, that would be ideal .. but I would like to have my family with me .. particularly my grandchildren,” read his answer.

Amitabh Bachchan has three grandchildren-- Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. While Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda are Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta's kids with Nikhil Nanda, Aaradhya is the only daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

Meanwhile, watch visuals from outside the actor's house in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan's work On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is now hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17.

In films, he was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which is now set to return with a sequel.

He will lend his voice for the narration of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, 120 Bahadur.

Bachchan is also a part of Ramayana: Part 1, where he will be the voice of Jatayu.