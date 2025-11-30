Amitabh Bachchan's emotional post on father’s anniversary as Kaun Banega Crorepati team treats him: ‘But heart mourns…'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan penned his thoughts in his popular Tumblr blog, where he usually shares his musings, daily tasks and more. Recently, he paid a tribute to his close friend, Sholay co-star Dharmendra, who recently passed away after prolonged hospitalisation. On Saturday, Bachchan grew emotional as he talked about the ‘images and feelings’ in the last few days.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers his father He revealed that it was also his father, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan's birth anniversary on 27 November. He revealed that his Kaun Banega Crorepati team took him out to a restaurant. However, his heart continued to mourn the loss.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Images and feelings of the past days still linger and the mind and body is unresponsive to the routine of work .. But they keep saying that 'the show must go on' .. whoever said this may have meant good and with some positivity, but they that suffer, bear the brunt of the sadness that still remains to be filtered ..”

“The crew of KBC took me out after the days' work to dine with them .. a fine South Indian place .. delicious food and company .. but the heart mourns .. more so because none of them knew that it was Babuji's birth Anniversary .. to each his own," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan on Dharmendra's death Previously, about Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan had shared on X, formerly Twitter, “Another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound. Dharam ji..”

“The epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its most endearing simplicity .. .. he brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament .. un soiled throughout his glorious career , in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade... the fraternity underwent changes .. not him .. his smile, his charm and his warmth , extending to all that came in his vicinity .. a rarity in the profession .. the air about us swings vacant ... a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus ... prayers.”

