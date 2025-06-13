'Amitabh sahab mujhe milne aate the': Dharmendra recalls how Big B bagged role in Sholay because of him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Legendary actor Dharmendra recalled how he helped megastar Amitabh Bachchan to bag the role of Jai in the 1975 film 'Sholay', directed by Ramesh Sippy.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "It has already been mentioned. Yes, I recommended him.. Mai to kehta nahi Maine unko (Amitabh Bachchan) role dilaya..ye mujhe milne aate the Amitabh sahab (He used to come to meet me. Mr. Amitabh.) He used to sit next to me. To Maine Ramesh Sippy ji ko kaha yeh naya ladka hai usko awaaz se to lagta hai bahut acha kaam karega...unki jo andar se chahna this..jo khud se pyar karne ki khoobsurati thi vo achi lagi..maine kaha inko lelo (So I told him to take him)."

Reportedly, the role was initially given to Shatrughan Sinha, but later Dharmendra recommended Amitabh Bachchan's name.

'Sholay' revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.

The 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' actor added that he enjoyed working in 'Sholay', "Yeh film mere khyayal se sadiyun ke liye ban gayi hai"

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere'. He first gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films, such as 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar' and 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke'. He starred in several successful films from the late-1960s to the 1980s, such as Ankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Ghulami, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, Elaan-E-Jung and Tahalka,as well as some of his acclaimed performances, include Anpadh, Bandini, Haqeeqat, Anupama, Mamta, Majhli Didi, Satyakam, Naya Zamana, Samadhi, Resham Ki Dori, Chupke Chupke, Dillagi, The Burning Train, Do Dishayen and Hathyar.

However, after being part of so many successful projects, he shared, "I have yet to give the best."

On talking about his upcoming project, he shared, " Now my film is coming 'Ikkis'. Sriram Raghavan director hai. Very good director. And... Very good subject. I won't talk about it now..vo 2 October ko release ho rahi hai"