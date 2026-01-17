'Beauty' Amrita Rao, 44, surprises netizens in new ad: What does she eat? Poha to Sambhar, all about her vegetarian diet

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao needs no introduction. From her on-screen appearance as the small-town girl, Poonam, in Vivah to the tomboy-girl-turned-pretty of Main Hoon Na, Rao stunned in several films with her acting chops. Besides her impactful performance, she is also quite popular for her looks. In fact, her ‘jal lijiye’ scene from Vivah remains one of the most viral memes on the internet.

Amrita Rao in new ad impresses netizens Recently, she recreated the same scene for a jewellery advertisement. Reacting to her new ad, netizens heaped praises on the actor. Some even wondered what the secret behind her anti-ageing appearance is. A few also questioned what she actually eats to remain youthful.

Sharing a screenshot from the clip, a user took to Reddit and wrote, "This is 20 yrs apart !!! Amrita Rao (left) in Vivah (2006) and (right) in Palmonas ad (2026)! What's her diet?"

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “She seems to be a calm soul too. Avoiding unnecessary stress is also helpful in minimizing ageing.” “Damn didn't even age a bit,” added another.

One more said, “What a beauty.”

Amrita Rao's diet Amrita Rao follows a vegetarian diet.

She told Free Press Journal in 2023 that she begins her day with a glass of water with a spoonful of cowghee.

She mostly eats Maharashtrian or South Indian dishes throughout the day. For breakfast, Amrita Rao prefers options like Upma Poha, methi thepla or dosa.

The 44-year-old actor's lunch mostly consists of rice, dal and sabzi.

"I ensure the cook doesn’t put too much oil in the sabzi. I eat mostly all vegetables and I’m a rice eater. Being vegetarian, I also try to add paneer gravy in my diet regularly. Also, rajma, chhole, kaale chane, and sambhar are common for lunch," she told the portal.

For snacks, Amrita Rao opts for coconut water, banana and dry fruits.

A typical dinner for the actor includes "Either lauki or potatoes or some gravy dish to complement the rice. Often, we make pulao or khichdi or fried rice for dinner," as shared by Rao.

While Amrita Rao's favourite dish is Batata humman, she loves indulging in cone ice-cream, jalebis and cakes.

Besides food, Amrita Rao also prefers yoga over a heavy workout.

"I am not into heavy workouts because weight loss is not for me. I really love yoga. Even if I have gaps of one or sometimes three months, I always turn to yoga for exercise," she added.

Watch the ad here: