Comedian and actor Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, have revealed that they are ending their marriage after more than seven years together. Schumer, 44, shared the news on Instagram on Friday, December 12, with a photo of the couple on a New York City subway.

In her post, she wrote, “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.

She added, “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever. (sic)”

An amicable and cohesive split An insider close to the couple told People magazine, “There’s nothing ugly. It’s a cohesive split. They’ve just been finalizing a few things.” This emphasizes that the separation is friendly, with both prioritizing their family and son over public drama.

A look back at their relationship The couple first began dating in 2017 and married in February 2018. They welcomed their son Gene in May 2019. Rumors about their marriage had been circulating in recent weeks, with sources earlier informing People that they were “privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have” and were still committed to the relationship.

Schumer addresses speculation Earlier in December, Schumer addressed the rumors on Instagram while sharing updates on her health journey. She wrote, “Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism. Fingers crossed we make it through. He’s the best.”

In November, she also removed all old Instagram photos, including those featuring Fischer, posting a new picture with the caption, “I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!”

Last public appearance The couple was last seen together in June 2025 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the documentary Room To Move. Despite the separation, both remain focused on co-parenting their son and maintaining mutual respect.

FAQs Why are Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer divorcing? Schumer and Fischer said their split is amicable and described it as a “cohesive split,” with no public conflict.

How long were Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer married? The couple were married for over seven years after tying the knot in February 2018.