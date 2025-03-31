’An art form should be seen as an art form’: Kerala Minister Saji Cherian on L2: Empuraan row

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 31 (ANI): Kerala Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian spoke about the controversy surrounding Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial L2: Empuraan and said "an art form should be seen as an art form".

In a media interaction, Cherian urged people to embrace the film as it expresses the idea of unity among the people.

"Many social issues will be raised when a film is made. An art form should be seen as an art form. The Kerala community should stand united against wrong moves. The film expresses the idea that we are all one. That is what should be embraced. A film like this can be made only in Kerala. Nobody will have the strength to make a film like this anywhere else," Cherian said.

"I would like to appreciate Prithviraj for showing the courage to make a film like this. A different film from the ones released in Kerala so far. A film that is on par with world cinema. Many social issues are reflected in the film. This is a film that the people of our country should watch. My only concern was about the violence. It might be a little difficult for some people to see extreme violence," he added.

The ruling LDF leaders have slammed the Sangh Parivar outfits over their criticism of the movie.

Mohanlal issued a statement on Sunday, days after the release of L2: Empuraan. The actor said that certain aspects of the film had caused distress to some of his fans and assured that the team had decided to remove such references.

"I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones," the actor wrote in a Facebook post.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group.

Therefore, both I and the Empuran team express our sincere regret for the distress caused to my dear ones, and we all take responsibility for it, with the realization that such issues must be removed from the film," he wrote in Malayalam.

The actor reiterated his gratitude towards his audience, saying, "For the past four decades, it is you, the audience, who have been a part of my cinematic journey. Your love and trust are my strength. I believe there is no Mohanlal beyond that."