An outside probe says a Japanese TV station didnt support its worker in a sexual assault case

TOKYO (AP) — An independent investigation of a sexual assault case linked to one of Japan’s top celebrities said Monday that Fuji Television Network failed to support its female employee, adding that management lacked human rights awareness.

The report centers on Masahiro Nakai, a former leader of Japan’s once-popular boy band SMAP, and how Fuji Television handled the 2023 case in which Nakai allegedly sexually assaulted a Fuji announcer at a dinner at his home. He later reached a settlement with the woman.

The allegations surfaced in December and triggered claims of systematic cover-ups by Fuji TV executives. Public outrage led to advertising losses at Fuji, one of the networks where Nakai worked. Top management of the company have resigned. Nakai in January announced his retirement.

The report by a lawyer-led panel is the first outside investigation into the case. Fuji TV’s initial internal investigation denied any wrongdoing at the company. Former Fuji TV president Koichi Minato in January apologized but said he prioritized the woman’s confidentiality and her mental condition.

The new report said Fuji TV's neglect of the case resulted from its culture of routinely having young female employees entertain male clients and celebrities.

Fuji TV failed to provide necessary care for the woman and did not report to a compliance office despite her consultations with supervisors and two doctors who examined her, the report said, noting the network management's “low levels of understanding of sexual violence and human rights awareness."

Executives who handled the case were all men and viewed it as trouble in a private relationship and continued to allow Nakai to appear on Fuji TV shows. They recommended a corporate lawyer for Nakai to consult on the case, the report said.

“It was a wrong and inconsiderate move that only added to her suffering,” said Akira Takeuchi, a main lawyer with the investigation team.

Takeuchi also said surveys of employees indicated “rampant” sexual harassment at the company.

Fuji TV President Kenji Shimizu later Monday offered an apology to the woman, saying that “we are so sorry to have caused tremendous pain to the victim because of the company's inadequate relief measures.”

He said he is now aware of the company's “heavy responsibility." He said he hoped to contact the victim's lawyer to discuss ways to directly offer redress to the woman.

Asked if he considers taking a legal action against Nakai, Shimizu said “we will consider all options,” though the priority for the network is to regain trust as soon as possible.

Fuji TV announced preventive and reform measures including mandatory compliance training, stronger support for harassment victims and the appointment of outside lawyers and other experts to a compliance team.