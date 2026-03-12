Anand Deverakonda grooves with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to Sancharame

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Anand Deverakonda has shared a candid family moment on social media, posting a video of himself dancing alongside his brother Vijay Deverakonda and Vijay's wife-actor Rashmika Mandanna to 'Sancharame,' the first single from his upcoming Telugu film 'Epic: First Semester.'

The video, posted on Instagram, captures the trio enjoying an unscripted dance during Vijay and Rashmika's wedding festivities. The clip shows the actors dancing joyfully to the track, which also features Anand in the film.

Sharing the video, Anand wrote in the caption, "It looks chaotic, but we were really happy in the moment, listening to Sancharame. And what could bring more joy than travelling and dancing alongside those you love?"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The newlyweds also hosted a grand wedding reception, with many well-known names from the film industry and the political circle in attendance.

Speaking about 'Sancharame,' the song released on March 9, is the first from 'Epic: First Semester.'

The track is penned by noted lyricist Goreti Venkanna and composed and sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab along with Venkanna.

Shot across streets and landmarks in London, the song visually reflects the film's narrative about Telugu college students navigating life in the United Kingdom.