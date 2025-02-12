Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group chairman, fails to go out of limelight due to his signature witty style. The chief of automobile manufacturing company is making headlines again after he highlighted the woes of Bengaluru traffic while he boasted features of Mahindra's electric SUV BE 6.

Taking to social media platform X he stated, “Good bye Bengaluru. And thank you to my good steed in the city—the BE 6. One advantage of Bengaluru traffic: Being stationary so often makes it like a live showroom…Everyone stuck in the traffic alongside you has plenty of time to see and examine the car!”

Anand Mahindra ignited discussions online with his humorous yet innovative take on traffic snarls. A user remarked, “Can’t help but admire this perspective on traffic.” Another user wrote, “Who needs a grand unveiling when you have Bengaluru roads? Your BE 6 spent so much time standing still that even Google Maps mistook it for a landmark.”

A third user questioned, “What kind of range did you get in Bengaluru traffic? I think it's the best place to stress test your batteries in real world conditions.”

A fourth user joked, “BE 6’s biggest feature? Comes with complimentary audience wherever it goes. Bengaluru traffic doing free marketing!” A fifth user quipped, "Bengaluru’s traffic the ultimate test drive without moving an inch! The BE 6 surely turned heads in the city’s longest-running showroom. Safe travels!"

Anand Mahindra at Invest Karnataka 2025 summit The 69-year-old industrialist was in the city for the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit. A planned investment of nearly ₹40,000 crore is in the pipeline as Mahindra Group seeks to deepen its engagement in Karnataka.

