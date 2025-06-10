Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is fast becoming one of the most in-demand celebrity endorsers in India, riding high on her growing resonance with Gen Z audiences. And she’s just about getting started.

Panday’s brand partnerships have jumped sharply in the past year or so and in April, she became Chanel’s first-ever Indian brand ambassador.

Other international brands she has represented in India include Jimmy Choo in 2023, Swarovski and Beats by Dr. Dre in 2024 and Timex. Panday was the youngest Indian actor to represent Jimmy Choo, cementing her leap from a rising actor to a global fashion face.

Ad pundits said her endorsement slate has surged in the past two years. Other top advertisers that she endorses include Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Amazon, Gillette India, and Parle. Over half of her campaigns are with HUL alone, showing strong trust in her FMCG positioning.

With about 30 active brand endorsements, especially in FMCG and retail, and an annual fee upwards of ₹2 crore per brand, Panday, 26, is now a hot commodity in the celebrity endorsement market.

According to Aviral Jain, managing director and head of restructuring for India at Kroll, a risk and financial advisory solutions firm, Panday has emerged as the “blue-eyed ‘Bae’ of brands," thanks to her fresh appeal, massive digital following and rising global visibility.

Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are also strong contenders in this youth-focused segment.

"In their post-marriage and motherhood phases, stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu are becoming a little less relevant. Brands are looking for younger, effervescent faces and are increasingly turning to Ananya Panday," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman of ad agency Rediffusion. “The demand for her is only going to push up pricing."

Authentic connection

With pricing poised to rise and her name cropping up in more high-value campaigns, Panday may just be getting started. Kroll said in a report in 2024 that Gen Z celebrities are driving a shift in brand endorsements with their strong digital presence and authentic connection with young audiences.

Unlike traditional stars, they use social media to express themselves, support causes, and engage directly with fans—making brand partnerships feel more personal and credible, said Jain of Kroll. Data collected by Kroll for Mint showed a shift in the Gen Z endorsement race in 2024.

While actor Sara Ali Khan led with the number of endorsements in 2023, Panday surged ahead in 2024, doubling her brand deals from 16 to 30. Her signings in 2025 include Camay, CaratLane, Closeup, TRESemmé and Venus, along with a global breakthrough as Chanel’s first Indian-origin ambassador.

The French luxury group posted sales of $18.7 billion in 2024 and plans to add 48 Chanel stores this year, nearly half in the US and China, as well as in Mexico, India and Canada, Reuters reported.

Khan, meanwhile, has maintained a steady presence with 20+ brands in both years. In terms of value, Gen Z actor Janhvi Kapoor and cricketer Shubman Gill lead at ₹3 crore per deal, while Panday and Khan are in the ₹2-2.5 crore range. Most other Gen Z stars fall between ₹1-1.5 crore per brand, said industry insiders.

Mint reached out to Panday's agency, Dharma Cornerstone, but did not receive any response till publishing time.

Panday's film roles include those in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) and Gehraiyaan (2022). She has more than 26 million followers on Instagram.

Gen Z magnet

Panday's estimated brand value was $14 million in 2023 and is expected to jump by 40% this year, with a further upside forecast in 2025, according to Kroll.

Beyond fashion and beauty, Panday’s endorsements cut across categories—from tech and ecommerce to FMCG and real estate. Experts say brands are increasingly looking for endorsers who are both aspirational and relatable on platforms like Instagram and YouTube—areas where she has built strong equity.

