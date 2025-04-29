Ananya Panday’s ‘epic’ monologue from Kesari 2 leaks online, internet debates: ‘Average, still the Sobo girl’

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is often questioned about her acting skills amid ongoing debates about nepotism in the industry. In the latest, her addition to Dharma Productions' courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 was also met with criticism. While some approved her in the film, others continue to feel she could have done it better.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday's leaked scene from Kesari Chapter 2 Mixed reactions to her performance in the film have intensified after a monologue scene featuring Ananya Panday from Kesari 2 leaked online. The caption of the video read, “This scene was so EPIC!”

The scene, set in the court, also features R Madhavan.

Kesari 2 monologue The scene is an intense moment from the film where Ananya as advocate Dilreet Gill grills a witness on the court’s stand. It also features Madhavan aka Neville McKinley, an Anglo-Indian lawyer appointed to defend the British, trying to save the case.

In the scene, Ananya says, "Aap aise baat kar rahi hain jaise aapko farak hi nahi padh raha. Aap itni besahrmi se jhoot kaise bol sakti hain? Kya aapko iss liye sharm aa rahi hai kyunki woh ek Hindustani hain? Kyunki aapki izzat aur aapka honour ek innocent ki zindagi se kahin zyada important hai? Itna zyada important ki aap yeh tak bolne ko tayyiar hain ki woh insaan… (It seems as if you don’t care at all. How can you lie so shamelessly? Are you feeling ashamed just because he’s an Indian? Because your reputation and your honour matter more than an innocent person’s life? So much more that you’re even willing to say that this person…)”

Advertisement

Watch here:

Internet reacts to Ananya Panday in Kesari 2 Sharing the clip, someone wrote on Instagram, "When someone says ananya is not a good actress show them this scene.”

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote back in the comments, “See I won't deny she has grown as an actor but I can still hear the sobo girl in her when I'm seeing this. The accent and diction needs to be more nuanced. (sic).”

Advertisement

“I have seen the movie, her acting was average, she was just delivering dialogues without expressions (sic),” opined another.

One more commented, “Ananya is improving her acting skill she did a good job (sic).”

Someone also said, “I get that everyone has their opinions, but it’s honestly tiring to see people constantly tear her down. Yes, she comes from a privileged background, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t working hard. Her acting is improving, and it’s unfair to keep judging her based on the start of her career.”