Ananya Panday turns 28: Chand Mera Dil actor's brand value hits ₹460.7 crore with 30 brands, check her portfolio

Actor Ananya Panday celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday. She has emerged as one of India's most commercially valuable young celebrities, with her brand value surging 37.8% year-on-year to ₹460.7 crore, reported exchange4media.
According to Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report released in August 2026, Ananya Panday's brand value recorded growth. She went from No 25 to the No 19 spot on the list. Reportedly, her current portfolio of over 30 brands spans luxury fashion, beauty, FMCG, jewellery and lifestyle.
The growth came even as India's overall celebrity endorsement market experienced a slight dip. The combined valuation of the country's top 25 stars fell 3.7% to approximately ₹19,000 crore, as per Kroll.
In April 2025, French luxury house Chanel announced Ananya Panday as its first-ever brand ambassador from and for India. She also became the first Indian face to front localised campaigns for Swarovski and Jimmy Choo.
Her other international partnerships were with Skechers India. For the popular brand, she became the first female brand ambassador, along with Beats by Dr Dre and Timex.
This year, Ananya Panday's endorsements have increasingly moved up, even going beyond conventional television commercials to interactive digital campaigns, reported the website.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited's brand Aurelia named her its "Chief Stylist" for its festive campaign. It was called styled by Ananya. The campaign directs consumers to an AI-enabled Virtual Try-On experience on WhatsApp. The features allow consumers to digitally test festive looks curated by the actor.
Coca-Cola India's popular beverage Limca appointed Ananya Panday as brand ambassador. She was reportedly also the "Social Media Lead" for its Feel the Taazgi campaign, which took place in April 2026.
Tanishq also featured Panday in its Festival of Diamonds campaign, conceptualised by Lintas.
In the FMCG segment, Ananya Panday features in Parle Platina's Hide & Seek "Start Your Story" campaign. For the brand campaign, she was paired with Chand Mera Dil co-star Lakshya in an episodic romantic narrative which was released as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.
She has also led Hindustan Unilever's TRESemmé Hydra Matrix campaign alongside filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Her long-running partnerships included Lakmé, Procter & Gamble's Gillette Venus and pet nutrition brand Drools, with which she has a four-year association.
All in all, Ananday Panday's portfolio includes a variety of brands, starting from luxury labels to mass-market ones. Despite the box office fate of her latest releases, she has become a prominent face for brands.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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