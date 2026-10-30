Ananya Panday turns 28: Chand Mera Dil actor's brand value hits ₹460.7 crore with 30 brands, check her portfolio

Actor Ananya Panday celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday. She has emerged as one of India's most commercially valuable young celebrities, with her brand value surging 37.8% year-on-year to ₹460.7 crore, reported exchange4media.
According to Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report released in August 2026, Ananya Panday's brand value recorded growth. She went from No 25 to the No 19 spot on the list. Reportedly, her current portfolio of over 30 brands spans luxury fashion, beauty, FMCG, jewellery and lifestyle.
The growth came even as India's overall celebrity endorsement market experienced a slight dip. The combined valuation of the country's top 25 stars fell 3.7% to approximately ₹19,000 crore, as per Kroll.
In April 2025, French luxury house Chanel announced Ananya Panday as its first-ever brand ambassador from and for India. She also became the first Indian face to front localised campaigns for Swarovski and Jimmy Choo.
Her other international partnerships were with Skechers India. For the popular brand, she became the first female brand ambassador, along with Beats by Dr Dre and Timex.
This year, Ananya Panday's endorsements have increasingly moved up, even going beyond conventional television commercials to interactive digital campaigns, reported the website.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited's brand Aurelia named her its "Chief Stylist" for its festive campaign. It was called styled by Ananya. The campaign directs consumers to an AI-enabled Virtual Try-On experience on WhatsApp. The features allow consumers to digitally test festive looks curated by the actor.
Coca-Cola India's popular beverage Limca appointed Ananya Panday as brand ambassador. She was reportedly also the "Social Media Lead" for its Feel the Taazgi campaign, which took place in April 2026.
Tanishq also featured Panday in its Festival of Diamonds campaign, conceptualised by Lintas.
In the FMCG segment, Ananya Panday features in Parle Platina's Hide & Seek "Start Your Story" campaign. For the brand campaign, she was paired with Chand Mera Dil co-star Lakshya in an episodic romantic narrative which was released as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.
She has also led Hindustan Unilever's TRESemmé Hydra Matrix campaign alongside filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Her long-running partnerships included Lakmé, Procter & Gamble's Gillette Venus and pet nutrition brand Drools, with which she has a four-year association.
All in all, Ananday Panday's portfolio includes a variety of brands, starting from luxury labels to mass-market ones. Despite the box office fate of her latest releases, she has become a prominent face for brands.