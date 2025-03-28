Ananya Panday’s first look from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 leaves internet divided: ‘Not sure if she can do justice…’

After treating fans to a promising teaser of Kesari: Chapter 2, the film team dropped Ananya Kapoor's first look from the film on Friday. Starring as Dilreet Gill, Ananya will be seen in her first period drama.

Ananya Panday in Kesari Chapter 2 Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It stars Akshay Kumar along with Ananya Panday and R Madhavan as lawyers under the British Raj.

In the new teaser clip, Dharma Productions introduced Ananya's character as Dilreet Gill. In the clip, she says, "Uss din Jallianwala Bagh mein jo hua, uska sach poori duniya ko pata chalna chahiye (the world needs to know what happened at Jallianwala Bagh).”

Advertisement

In the poster, Ananya is seen dressed as a lawyer in a white saree. In another picture featured kohl-rimmed eyes of Ananya with a dupatta on her head.

The post reads, "Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice. Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2. In cinemas worldwide, 18th April."

See posters here:

Advertisement

Internet on Ananya Panday's look Reacting to the first look, Ananya's close people cheered for her in the comments. Among them were Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavna Pandey.

However, the internet has shared divided opinions about Ananya's part in the film. Taking to the comment section, one wrote, “Ananya looks so different from her other characters rooting for you (sic).” “Great topic, not sure if Ananya Pandey can do justice to it (sic),” added another.

Someone also commented, “Hahahahaa very funny (sic).”

R Madhavan's first look from Kesari Chapter 2 Meanwhile, the production house has also shared R Madhavan's first look from the film. He will be seen as McKinley.

Unveiling his character, McKinley, another post read, "Sharp, fearless, undeniable... but playing for the other side! Introducing R. Madhavan as Neville Mckinley in Kesari: Chapter 2."

Advertisement

Kesari: Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar The lead star of Kesari will be Akshay Kumar. He will essay the role of legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film. The second chapter is based on the book, The Case That Shook The Empire, by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi.

It is backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective.