And Just Like That… Season 3: Check release date, plot, cast, trailer and where to watch

Back by popular demand, the new season of And Just Like That… is all set to premiere soon. The Season 3 of the HBO Max Original, is a spin-off of the iconic Sex And The City.
Going by the trailer of Season 3, this time Carrie will leave her emotional memoir behind and explore the world of fiction writing. On the other hand, Aidan (John Corbett) who previously asked for a five-year break to focus on his sons, continues to linger in her life.
“It’s complicated with Aidan, but I’m trying to figure it out,” Carrie says, hinting at a new romance in her life.
Watch the trailer here:
As per the synopsis of the series, the story “follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and Lisa Todd Wexley navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City.”
And Just Like That… Season 3 will premiere its new episodes every Thursday, starting May 29 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO Max.
In India, the new episodes are likely to stream online on JioHotstar just like the previous seasons.
And Just Like That… Season 3 will have 12 episodes. Check out their release schedule here:
Episode 1: May 29
Episode 2: June 5
Episode 3: June 12
Episode 4: June 19
Episode 5: June 26
Episode 6: July 3
Episode 7: July 10
Episode 8: July 17
Episode 9: July 24
Episode 10: July 31
Episode 11: Aug. 7
Episode 12 / Finale: Aug. 14
The cast of Season 3 of And Just Like That…" has a mix of old and new names, including-- Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Rosie O’Donnell as Mary, Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt, John Corbett as Aidan Shaw, Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley, Sebastiano Pigazzi as Giuseppe, Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt and Dolly Wells as Joy.
The finale episode of season 1 of And Just Like That… was released on February 3, 2022. The season 2 premiered on June 22, 2023. In August 2023, the series was renewed for a third time.
