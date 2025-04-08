Andaz Apna Apna: New trailer arrives for Salman Khan and Aamir’s movie ahead of re-release; netizens react

Get ready for a nostalgia-filled treat as Bollywood’s cult classic comedy, Andaz Apna Apna, makes its grand return to the big screen! After 31 years, fans can once again experience the unforgettable antics of Amar and Prem in theaters. Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan recently unveiled a brand-new trailer for the film, and joining in the celebration, Ajay Devgn cheered for its re-release, declaring, "The madness is back!"

Ajay Devgn also shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “The madness is back! Sirf dosti ka bonus nahin, comedy ka jackpot bhi milega! Here’s the Official #AndazApnaApnaReRelease trailer! #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide!”

Amar Prem Ka Andaaz Returns! On Monday, April 7, Salman Khan thrilled fans by dropping the brand-new trailer of Andaz Apna Apna on X (formerly Twitter). Announcing the big news, he wrote, “Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025 nationwide.”

The fresh trailer reignited nostalgia, spreading waves of laughter and excitement across social media. Fans couldn’t hold back their enthusiasm as they celebrated the return of this iconic ‘90s comedy to the big screen.

Fans wasted no time in expressing their excitement for the trailer and their love for the film. One user commented, “The Salman we love…” while another said, “Can't wait to see the iconic duo back on screen!” Others were full of excitement and references: “Yeh toh kamaal ho gaya! Ready to relive the madness, masti, and masaledaar dialogues! Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai—25th April, see you in the cinemas!"

The comment section quickly turned into a celebration of memories:“Andaz Apna Apna… old memories recovery is now,” “Dosti, Deewangi aur Dhamaakedaar Comedy... Ek baar phir se, Andaz Apna Apna.” Another fan wrote, “Opening the floodgates of memories #GoodOldTimes,” and one sweet message read, “Excited to see it in theaters with family.”

A Cult Classic Returns to Cinemas First released on November 4, 1994, and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna didn’t set the box office on fire at the time. However, over the years, it has cemented its status as a cult classic, adored for its hilarious storyline, quirky characters, and unforgettable one-liners.