Andhra King Taluka OTT release on Netflix, Amazon or JioHotstar? When and where to watch Telugu film online

Andhra King Taluka OTT release date: Actor Ram Pothineni’s latest Telugu film, Andhra King Taluka, is all set for OTT release.

The film, which was released in theatres on November 27, received a positive response from the audience. However, the Andhra King Taluka's box office earnings were lower than expected, despite receiving a good review.

Fans and cinephiles can now enjoy Andhra King Taluka from the comfort of their own homes as the film gears up for its OTT release. The Telugu movie's online release coincides with the holiday season, making it an ideal watch with family and friends.

Advertisement

Andhra King Taluka OTT release: When and where to watch online It is official! Andhra King Taluka will make its OTT debut with streaming giant Netflix. The movie will reach your home screens on Christmas, December 25.

In an official announcement for Andhra King Taluka's OTT release, Netflix wrote: “Ippati dhaaka star biopics ey chusam, ippudu its time for a fan biopic.”

The movie will release in multiple languages, including Hindi.

“Watch Andhra King Taluka on Netflix, out 25 December, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” the streaming platform said.

Andhra King Taluka: Plot Andhra King Taluka revolves around the story of a young man, named Sagar, who is an avid fan of the star, "Andhra King" Surya Kumar. Obsessed with his idol, his life revolves around the superstar.

Advertisement

Andhra King Taluka: Cast and Crew Andhra King Taluka is written and directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, known for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023). Besides Ram Pothineni in the lead, the film also stars Upendra and Bhagyashri Borse.

Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh also feature in the film in supporting roles.

The music is composed by the Vivek–Mervin duo. The cinematography of the film is helmed by Siddhartha Nuni. The editing is done by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Andhra King Taluka Box Office Collection Andhra King Taluka, released in theatres on November 27, received a modest response at the ticket window.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film saw a lukewarm opening, earning ₹4.15 crore on its first day. The film recorded its first dip on its first Friday, before showing slight growth over the weekend, closing its first Sunday at ₹3.7 crore.

Advertisement