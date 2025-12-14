Andhra King Taluka OTT release: When and where to watch Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse's Telugu film online

Andhra King Taluka OTT release: Actor Ram Pothineni’s latest Telugu film, Andhra King Taluka, is all set for OTT release. The film was released in theatres on 27 November and received a positive response. However, the film's box office earnings have been slower than expected despite the positive reactions.

As the film is about to wrap up its theatrical release, it is all set to release on OTT.

Andhra King Taluka OTT release date According to a report by 123Telugu.com, Andhra King Taluka will stream online on Netflix. Reportedly, it will be released online on 25 December, on the occasion of Christmas 2025.

The Telugu film is expected to be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

However, the makers are yet to confirm the official OTT release of the film.

Andhra King Taluka Andhra King Taluka is written and directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023) fame. Besides Ram Pothineni in the lead, the film also stars Upendra and Bhagyashri Borse.

Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh are also a part of the film in supporting roles.

The music is composed by the Vivek–Mervin duo. The cinematography of the film is helmed by Siddhartha Nuni. The editing is done by A. Sreekar Prasad.

The film revolves around the story of a young man, named Sagar, who is an avid fan of the star, "Andhra King" Surya Kumar. Obsessed with his idol, his life revolves around his superstar.

Andhra King Taluka box office collection Andhra King Taluka received a modest response at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film saw a lukewarm opening business as it earned ₹4.15 crore on Day 1. The film went on to record its first dip on Friday, before showing slight growth over the weekend, closing its first Sunday at ₹3.7 crore. However, its collections dropped sharply from Monday onwards, with weekday figures steadily declining to under ₹1 crore.

By the end of Week 1, the film earned a total of ₹18.6 crore. The second week saw limited recovery, with Day 10 and Day 11 collecting ₹1 crore and ₹1.15 crore respectively. But, once again, it resumed the downward trend through the weekdays. The film’s 15-day India net collection stood at ₹23.1 crore, majorly driven by the Telugu market.