Andhra Pradesh government approves ticket hike for Jailer 2: Here's how much it can cost you in theatres of the state

Superstar Rajinikanth will be returning on the big screen as Muthuvel Pandian with Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2. On Saturday, the advance booking for the film began, five days ahead of the release on October 15. Amid this, the Andhra Pradesh government has permitted ticket price hike for Jailer 2 across theatres in the state.

How much it can cost to watch Jailer in Andhra Pradesh The increase in ticket price for Jailer 2 will be valid for seven days, starting from the premiere day. As a result, watching Jailer 2 in theatres of Andhra Pradesh will cost fans more than in other regions. Here's how much it can cost to watch Jailer 2 in single-screen theatres and multiplexes.

While single-screen theatres will see a ticket price hike of ₹50 above the standard rate, multiplexes will charge ₹75 more than the usual price.

This hike will remain in place for five shows in a day, starting from October 15 to October 21.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the few states where the state government controls the movie ticket prices. Under this system, a maximum ticket price is set for all theatres alongside separate price caps for single screens and multiplexes. Any further increase in ticket rate must be approved by the government. Ticket prices for films are granted as per film.

Its neighbouring state, Telangana, follows a similar but separate system to regulate ticket pricing, unlike other states where ticket pricing is fixed by the exhibitors for films.

Advance booking While it is too early to check the advance booking sale, Sacnilk reported Jailer 2 has earned ₹4.02 crore from pre sales for day 1. This also includes the blocked seats.

About Jailer 2: Cast, trailer Jailer 2 is the sequel to Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth's 2023 film. The film brings Rajinikanth alongside Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles from the previous chapter.

The upcoming film introduces new characters, starring S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna. Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are rumoured to mark their special cameo appearances as well.

Earlier, the trailer of Jailer 2 was unveiled by the makers. It introduced Muthuvel Pandian living a quieter phase of his life in a remote village and working as a driver. While the retired jailer thinks he is far from the past, a major conspiracy begins elsewhere. As all antagonists seemingly come together to track down Pandian gets pulled back to the world of violence.