Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro make their relationship official with kiss and matching Ralph Lauren looks at Wimbledon

British actor Andrew Garfield and American actress Monica Barbaro made their relationship publicly official today as they stepped out together at the Wimbledon Championships, marking their most high-profile joint appearance to date.

Advertisement

The couple, who have been quietly dating since early 2025, arrived hand in hand to watch the match between Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the All England Club.

Though the pair have previously been spotted enjoying low-key beach outings and holidays, today marked their first public appearance as a couple at a major international event.

Garfield, 41, and Barbaro, 34, were dressed in effortlessly coordinated Ralph Lauren ensembles, both opting for a refined palette of cream and white. Barbaro stunned in a silky white slip dress paired with strappy heels, while Garfield embraced timeless Wimbledon chic in a crisp button-up shirt, tailored cuffed trousers, and a knit sweater elegantly tied around his shoulders.

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro at Wimbledon in matching outfits.

Advertisement

The couple’s affection was evident as they shared a discreet yet notable courtside kiss, captured by photographers and delighting fans across social media. It was a rare moment of public intimacy from the otherwise private pair, who have so far eschewed red carpet appearances and press attention.

Andrew plants a cheeky kiss as Monica beams with happiness.

Advertisement

While they’ve remained tight-lipped about their relationship, today’s outing signals a subtle shift—suggesting the couple may be ready to embrace the spotlight together.

With the upcoming awards season on the horizon, there is growing anticipation that Garfield and Barbaro may soon make their red carpet debut.