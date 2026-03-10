Aneet Padda as Madhubala: We asked Google Gemini to imagine Saiyaara actress as Bollywood legend; here are the results

The wait for the Madhubala biopic may finally be getting somewhere. According to Filmfare sources, Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has been signed to play the lead role in the much-anticipated Bollywood movie. The biopic is backed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Aneet Padda’s debut film, Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday, was a major hit. It was one of Yash Raj Films' biggest successes in recent years.

Other details are still being kept under wraps, but filming is expected to start soon, according to the publication. The official casting announcement is also likely to come out shortly.

Earlier reports had suggested that Kiara Advani was being considered for the project. But, those rumours have been dismissed. For now, Aneet Padda appears to be the chosen one to bring the legendary actress's life to the big screen.

The Madhubala biopic will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen, who is known for Darlings (Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah). Details about the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, we asked Google Gemini to imagine Aneet Padda as Madhubala. And, here are the results.

View full Image Aneet Padda imagined as Madhubala ( Google Gemini )

Madhubala: The legend Madhubala was born Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi on Valentine's Day 1933. She is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Hindi cinema history.

She was often called the "Venus of Indian Cinema". The actress entered the film industry as a child artist at just 9 years old to support her struggling family.

She shot to fame with the supernatural hit Mahal in 1949. She went on to become one of Bollywood's highest-paid stars during its Golden Age.

But, her life was marked by tragedy. She suffered from a hole in her heart, a condition that was untreatable at the time. Her romance with Dilip Kumar ended bitterly due to a legal dispute involving her father.

Madhubala later married Kishore Kumar in 1960. But, her health collapsed soon after. She spent her final nine years largely bedridden, passing away at just 36 in 1969.

Aneet Padda upcoming movies Saiyaara, reportedly made for ₹45 crore, minted ₹570 crore worldwide at the box office. With two new actors making their Bollywood debut, the Mohit Suri directorial stunned everyone.

Fresh off her blockbuster debut in Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is clearly in high demand. The 24-year-old has multiple exciting projects lined up.

First up is Shakti Shalini, releasing on 24 December 2026. The film is part of the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It will see Aneet in the lead role.

According to reports, she even stepped in for Kiara Advani in this film. Vishal Jethwa plays her romantic interest, and filming kicks off this month.