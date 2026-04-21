Aneet Padda loses her grandfather, Saiyaara star pens heartfelt note for 'love' of her life

Bollywood actor Aneet Padda's grandfather recently passed away. Recently, Padda shared the news on social media. Taking to Instagram, she penned an emotional note and referred to her grandfather as the only ‘love’ of her life. She posted a black-and-white photo of herself holding her grandfather's hand.
The Saiyaara actor wrote, “The only love of my life. You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory.”
She added, "I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love, you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind.
“I will carry you. I spotted the brightest star in the sky today, and I knew where you went. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold.”
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Aneet Padda has disabled the comment section of her post.
More details are awaited.
(this is a developing story)