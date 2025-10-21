Confirmed! Aneet Padda replaces Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini, netizens call it ‘huge for an outsider’

Ever since the success of Saiyaara, curiosity has been growing around newcomer Aneet Padda’s next project. Rumours claimed that Padda might take over Maddock Films' upcoming Shakti Shalini, replacing Kiara Advani. Putting the speculations to an end, the makers have finally confirmed that Padda will be headlining the upcoming horror-comedy.

Aneet Padda replaces Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini The announcement was made with the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film Thamma. Both films are a part of Maddock's horror-comedy universe.

The production house shared the new update with a special video. It came attached with the theatrical print of Thamma, the fifth instalment of the universe.

When will Shakti Shalini release Shakti Shalini, which was previously scheduled to hit the big screens this year, will now release on 24 December 2026, shared the makers.

The clip has now gone viral on social media. It describes Shakti Shalini as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all."

“Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini,” it confirmed.

Watch the annoucement video:

Netizens react to Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini Reacting to the news, netizens called it a “big loss” for Kiara Advani, who just welcomed her baby girl with husband-actor Siddharth Malhotra.

A user wrote on Reddit, “This is such a big opportunity for Aneet to showcase her acting skills, also cement herself as an actress who can back films on her own shoulders so early on in her career. Hopefully she nails it, the girl does have the POTENTIAL. Also a big loss for Kiara (sic).”

“Looks like a strong, larger than life and aggressive role. Real test for Aneet since she is all girl-next-door and cutesy (sic),” added another.

One more added, “This is huge for an outsider. I hope Aneet nails it. Only best wishes to her (sic).”

Someone else also said, “Everything looks good, but I don’t know how Aneet Pada would look in this movie, she’s too young for the role it feels (sic).”

One more commented, “Not a fan of Aneet .. but happy that a nepo didn't bag it.”

Aneet Padda's pic from Shakti Shalini? Meanwhile, another photo, allegedly from Shakti Shalini has gone viral on social media.

Alleged picture of Aneet Padda from Shakti Shalini.

