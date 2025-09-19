Aneet Padda replacing Kiara Advani in Maddock's upcoming film Shakti Shalini? Makers react

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda might have found her next project after a successful debut in Bollywood. If rumours are true, Padda might be next starring in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film from the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. The film is titled Shakti Shalini. Reacting to the speculations, the makers have issued a statement.

Aneet Padda to replace Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini? Previously, a report by Pinkvilla claimed that Padda has been in talks with Shakti Shalini for a couple of months. Reportedly, the makers are on the lookout for new faces. Earlier reports suggest Kiara Advani will be starring in the same project.

Additionally, she was also spotted at the Maddock Films office in Mumbai.

However, she never confirmed the rumours of starring in the film. Advani recently gave birth to her daughter.

The report of the portal quoted a source saying, “Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months, as Dinesh Vijan was looking to infuse his universe with new energies. He loved Aneet’s work in Saiyaara and decided to mount the next chapter of the horror-comedy universe on her.”

Soon after the report went viral, many on the internet began rooting for Aneet Padda in the upcoming film.

Maddock Films clarifies amid rumours Amid this, Maddock Films took to their official Instagram account and shattered the rumours. Their statement read, “While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative. We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements from us.”

The caption of their post added, “Thank you for the constant support and understanding."

Netizens react Responding to their clarification, a user wrote in the comments, “Kiara is the best choice for this role.”

“Don't replace Kiara with Aneet. She's too young for Shaktishalini. You can take both though (sic),” added another.

One commented, “Aneet is a great choice (sic).”

Someone else also pointed out: “Aneet is a good actress actually. Her expression is top notch (sic).”