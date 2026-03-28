Aneet Padda’s sister Reet Padda faces backlash for Dhurandhar 'propaganda' remark, locks Instagram

‘Saiyaara’ actress Aneet Padda and her sister Reet have landed in controversy after the latter’s social media activity sparked outrage online. Reet’s post and comments, in which she described films like ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘The Kerala Story’, and ‘The Kashmir Files’ as "propaganda," have been widely circulated across platforms.
The backlash soon extended to Aneet as well, with several users criticising her over her sister’s remarks. Following the criticism, Reet made her Instagram account private and removed her profile picture.
Many users took note of her decision to restrict access to her account. One user wrote, “Meet Aneet Padda, Sister Reet Padda, who mocks Dhurandhar and calls it a propaganda movie. People on social media troll, and now she has made her account private. Don't mess with Dhurandhar Fans.”
A separate post claimed, "Reet padda has made her Insta account private after backlash for mocking the Kashmiri Hindu genocide. Reet is living in Europe with her boyfriend, and apparently, Reet padda does not have a nice relationship with her family and sister Aneet padda."
Screenshots circulating online show Reet explaining her reasons for calling ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, and ‘The Kerala Story’ propaganda. She also appeared to criticise Priyanka Chopra for not addressing the Israel-Gaza conflict during the Oscars.
So far, neither Reet nor Aneet has issued any public response to the controversy.
On the professional front, Aneet Padda is set to appear next in Maddock Films’ ‘Shakti Shalini’, which is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second part of Aditya Dhar's 2025 release Dhurandhar, released on March 19. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film, set in Karachi's Lyari town, follows an undercover Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi who infiltrates Karachi's high-stakes criminal and political underworld to dismantle a terror network targetting India.
It also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil in key roles.
Dhurandhar 2 is inspired by real-life geopolitical events and conflicts such as Operation Lyari, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and more.
As Dhurandhar 2 entered its second weekend, shows across India have been reduced from 18,456 on day 9 to 5,705 on day 10. With the early estimates, the Ranveer Singh-led film has collected a total of ₹860.49 crore as its India gross collection. Considering its current India net collection of ₹720.38 crore, it is inching close to Dhurandhar 1's lifetime collection in India ( ₹840.20 crore net).
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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