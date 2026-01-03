Angelina Jolie visits Rafah Crossing as Gaza aid groups face Israeli suspension

Gaza City [Palestine], January 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor and former special envoy to the United Nations Refugee Agency Angelina Jolie visited the Rafah Crossing on Friday as part of a humanitarian trip to Egypt, her representatives said, amid Israel's decision to suspend the operations of several aid groups working in the Gaza Strip, according to CNN.

Jolie's visit comes at a time when Israel has announced it will halt the activities of dozens of aid organisations that have not renewed their registration. The new requirements include the submission of personal details of staff members working in Gaza, a move that has raised serious safety concerns among humanitarian agencies.

In a statement, Jolie said she had spoken with aid agencies struggling to overcome restrictions on delivering assistance into Gaza. She said she walked through a large warehouse filled with supplies that had been denied entry, most of them medical in nature.

Aid organisations have repeatedly warned that Israel's registration rules could put their employees at risk. Israel has said the measures are intended to prevent Hamas from exploiting international aid, a claim that has been rejected by the United Nations and humanitarian groups. A US government review conducted earlier this year found no evidence of widespread theft of aid by Hamas, despite repeated claims by Israeli officials.

Aid organisations have repeatedly warned that Israel's registration rules could put their employees at risk. Israel has said the measures are intended to prevent Hamas from exploiting international aid, a claim that has been rejected by the United Nations and humanitarian groups. A US government review conducted earlier this year found no evidence of widespread theft of aid by Hamas, despite repeated claims by Israeli officials.

Israel's decision comes as 10 countries warned that Gaza's humanitarian situation is facing "renewed deterioration," with conditions in the enclave described as "catastrophic." Large parts of Gaza remain in ruins, and the territory is enduring a harsh winter, with heavy rainfall and plunging temperatures compounding already dire living conditions.

According to the Hamas-run Government Media Office in Gaza, fierce rain and strong winds have destroyed makeshift, waterlogged tents sheltering displaced Palestinians. At least 20 people have been killed after homes and buildings collapsed as residents sought refuge from the severe weather.

During her visit, Jolie met aid workers from the Egyptian Red Crescent and other local organisations to discuss ways to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Stressing the urgency of sustained access, she said the ceasefire must hold and that aid delivery needs to be scaled up quickly and safely.

"What needs to happen is clear: the ceasefire must hold, and access must be sustained, safe and urgently scaled up so that aid, fuel and critical medical supplies can move quickly and consistently, at the volume required," Jolie said in a statement, according to CNN.

"Winter items and essential medical equipment should move without delay. Every day of disruption costs lives," Jolie said, while also expressing gratitude to volunteers providing humanitarian assistance.