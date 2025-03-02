Grammy-nominated Rhythm and Blues music(R&B) singer, Angie Stone, passed away in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama.

Angie Stone was the founding member of groundbreaking female hip-hop trio 'The Sequence,’ was returning from a show with nine other band members when the incident happened. She was the only person who got killed in the car crash.

‘My mommy is gone,’ Angie's daughter, Diamond Stone, wrote on Facebook.

Who was Angie Stone Born on December 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina, Angie Stone began her musical journey singing gospel music at First Nazareth Baptist Church. She gained prominence in the late 1970s as a member of 'The Sequence', the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records.

Angie Stone net worth The 63-year-old Grammy nominated singer, who began her musical career in her childhood church choir, had amassed a net worth of $3 million, which is over ₹26 crore, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Angie Stone's musical prowess 'The Sequence' also scored a hit with "Funk You Up," a song that was later sampled by Dr. Dre for his single "Keep Their Heads Ringin'" and by Bruno Mars in "Uptown Funk."

Angie Stone's solo career blossomed in 1999 with the release of her debut album "Black Diamond," after which she shot to fame with her "Wish I Didn’t Miss You" song.

Angie Stone Grammys Stone was nominated for three Grammys in her career and also wrote songs for Erykah Badu and Raphael Saadiq, notable American singer-songwriters.

“There is a deep sad feeling that as a songwriter – something such a gift – you never get acknowledged for it,” Stone had said during one of her interviews in 2011, reported The Guardian. The founder of the first all female band further lamented that people think she made money from singing, but in reality she earned more from song writing.

Angie Stone songs Apart from "Wish I Didn’t Miss You" and ‘Black Diamond’, Angie Stone is also known for “No More Rain,” “Funk You Up” and numerous other hits.

Fans in India can catch ‘Wish I Didn’t Miss You, ‘ ’No More Rain' and other hits of Angie Stone on Spotify.