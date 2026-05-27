Anik Dutta dead: Suicide note found; National Award-winning Bengali director dies after falling off terrace

Renowned Bengali director Anik Dutta died on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report by Anandabazar Patrika, the National Award-winning filmmaker fell from the terrace of his wife's residence in the Hindustan Park area, Kolkata. Reportedly, he was rushed to a private hospital in Dhakuria, where he was in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
According to ABP Ananda, police have recovered a suicide note, which is being examined. He apparently wrote, “Nobody is responsible for my death, except for me.”
The post -mortem will reportedly be conducted tomorrow, 28 May.
Quoting sources close to the director, the report added that Anik Dutta had been dealing with depression for some time. He was 66 years old.
He celebrated his birthday just five days ago.
Dutta reportedly suffered serious injuries after falling from the terrace. He had reportedly been battling respiratory-related health issues for a long time.
Many people from Tollywood and politics have already reached the hospital. The director has been married to Sandhi Dutta for the last 28 years. They have a daughter named Oishee.
On their 25th wedding anniversary in February 2022, the couple playfully renewed their marriage vows. They took part in traditional rituals in the presence of close friends.
However, in early 2025, regional media reports suggested that the couple was heading towards a legal separation.
Sandhi Dutta has acknowledged the death. However, she has declined to comment further.
The Homicide Branch of the Kolkata Police and the Gariahat local police are examining the site. Close associates have revealed to local media that Dutta had been struggling with prolonged respiratory and neurological health issues alongside severe depression. He previously suffered accidental falls inside his house due to these ailments.
“I cannot share many details right now. We are waiting for Anik’s daughter. As per government rules, the body will be taken to SSKM Hospital for post-mortem,” the publication quoted producer Firdausul Hasan as saying.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)
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