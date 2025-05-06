Anil Kapoor mourns the loss of mom Nirmal Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor shares rare pic of son Vayu with her grandmother

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor penned an emotional tribute to his mother, Nirmal Kapoor, after she passed away recently. He dropped some pictures of his late mother and remembered her as the “glue” of his family.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor on mother Nirmal Kapoor Anil took to his Instagram account and thanked those who extended love and strength to his family during their difficult times.

He wrote, “The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don’t have the words to express how deeply grateful we are. My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together.”

“A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her. She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it’s clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts. A heartfelt thank you to everyone, especially from the film fraternity, for your kind words, prayers, and love. We’re truly humbled and grateful," he further added.

Advertisement

See post here:

Soon after he shared the post, celebrities including daughter Rhea Kapoor, brother Sanjay Kapoor, son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Farah Khan reacted in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor on grandmother Nirmal Kapoor On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor revisited memories of her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor by sharing some pictures.

Advertisement

In the first photo, Sonam and her siblings were seen with Nirmal Kapoor from their childhood days. It was followed by the next photo, where Sonam's son Vayu was seen visiting his great-grandmother in the hospital.

The last picture was clicked at Sonam's wedding. In it, Sonam, dressed as the bride, is seen holding her grandmother's hand, making it an emotional memory.

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures, Sonam simply added to the caption: “Love you Dadi.”

Nirmal Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Friday. She was 90.