Anil Kapoor remembers Virat Kohli visiting Anushka Sharma on cruise during Dil Dhadakne Do shoot: 'Haven't met again…'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor opened up about the time when he met Virat Kohli for the first time, when the cricketer was on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do. On Monday, Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket. Anil took to his Instagram Stories and shared that Virat had visited his wife Anushka Sharma, who was also a part of the film.

Anil Kapoor on Virat visiting Anushka Sharma Revealing how meeting Virat only once left a lasting impression on him, Anil wrote, “We met eleven years ago on a cruise when Anushka (Sharma, Virat's wife) was shooting Dil Dhadakne Do.”

“I still remember how warm, humble, and down-to-earth you were – it left a lasting impression on me. Since then, I've been admiring you from afar – your discipline, passion, and the sheer joy and pride you've given us through your incredible achievements on the field.”

Anil went on to extend gratitude to Kohli for his performance in Test cricket. He added, "Though we haven't met again since, I've always been cheering for you. Congratulations on everything you've accomplished. You may have retired from Test cricket, but you'll never retire from the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians – and millions more around the world. Thank you, Virat."

See post here:

Anil Kapoor's post for Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli retires from Test Cricket Kohli announced his Test retirement on Instagram. “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” he wrote in a post.

Anushka pens emotional note for Virat Following his announcement, Anushka Sharma also dedicated a post to her husband. It read: "They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites — but you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say, my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye."

