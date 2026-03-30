Nana Anil Kapoor says his heart is full as daughter Sonam Kapoor welcomes baby boy: ‘Lifetime of love’

Senior actor Anil Kapoor is on cloud nine as he becomes a grandpa once again. His daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja welcome their second baby together on March 29, and it is a boy!

Anil Kapoor reacts to Sonam Kapoor's second child Sharing his joy on the occasion, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on Monday. He wrote, “And just like that... my heart has grown even bigger. Welcome to the world, my little one, you are already so deeply loved. Vayu, you're a big brother now... and I know you'll be amazing. Thank you, Sonam and Anand...Nana's heart is full. Welcome to the madness, my baby-welcome to a lifetime of love.”

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with son On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja announced the arrival of their second son. Together, they dropped a digital illustration to mark the good news. The picture conveyed a deeper meaning, reflecting warmth and serenity. The artwork showcased a woman, seated in a meditative or maternal pose in a vibrant natural setting. Surrounding her are several elements of flora and fauna, including a deer, a peacock, and several birds, creating a tranquil, celestial atmosphere.

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Signed off collectively by Sonam, Anand, and their elder son, Vayu, the post mentioned, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand and Vayu.”

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor welcomes second child with husband Anand Ahuja

Celebs congratulate Sonam Kapoor Soon after the post went live, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Among them were Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Anurag Kashyap, Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Tara Sharma Saluja, Swara Bhasker, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Sandeep Khosla of the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla duo, among many others.

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From the Kapoor family, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and others also sent love in the comments.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja moved to London years ago. They got married in 2018 and had their first child, a son they named Vayu, in 2022.

Returning to India, Sonam Kapoor had announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 on social media, following several reports.

Sonam Kapoor is yet to announce her next Bollywood project. She was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's production, Bling. Directed by Shome Makhija, it also had Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in key roles. The film was released in 2023 and was a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film with the same name. The film landed on JioHotstar and received a muted response.

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