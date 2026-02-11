Anil Kapoor stars as a retired soldier in action-packed ‘Subedaar' teaser | Watch

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for a powerful return with Subedaar, as the actor released the official teaser of his next film ahead of its direct-to-digital premiere. The teaser offers a raw and intense glimpse into the film’s world, hinting at a fierce and emotionally charged performance by the veteran star.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, who has also co-written the screenplay with Prajwal Chandrashekar, the film promises a hard-hitting narrative rooted in conflict, morality, and inner turmoil.

Subedaar release date and language details Subedaar is set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting March 5. The film will be available to audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to viewers across regions.

The film chronicles the turbulent life of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, portrayed by Anil Kapoor, a retired army officer attempting to find his place in a rapidly evolving society. As the world around him shifts away from the principles he once upheld, Arjun finds himself battling frustration, injustice, and moral decay.

The teaser showcases his growing anger and disillusionment as he confronts crime and corruption, all while dealing with strained relationships within his own family. At its core, Subedaar presents a stark and gritty examination of honour and integrity amid societal breakdown.

Cast and production team Alongside Anil Kapoor, the film features Radhikka Madan in a key role. The ensemble cast also includes Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Mona Singh in pivotal performances.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni, the film is backed by Opening Image Films in collaboration with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN).

Vikram Malhotra on the vision behind subedaar Speaking about the project, Vikram Malhotra, Partner at Opening Image Films and producer of Subedaar, said: