Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor dies at 90: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and other pay last respects | Watch

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away on Friday evening at a private hospital in Mumbai. She was 90 and had been suffering from age-related health issues, PTI reported citing its source. Various actors like Karan Johar and Ananya Pandya from the industry arrived at Kapoor's residence to say her a heartfelt goodbye.

"Nirmal Kapoor ji passed away today at around 5:20 pm due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago," the report said. Her last rites will be held on Saturday morning at Pawan Hans crematorium.

CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Dr Santosh Shetty said Nirmal “passed away peacefully at the hospital around 5.25 pm today”, ANI reported.

On Friday night, several Bollywood biggies, including Raveena Tandon, Ramesh Sippy, Jackie Shroff and other visited the actor's home to pay their last respect.

Nirmal Kapoor was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor, who died in 2011. Known for producing films like Woh Saat Din, Hum Paanch, Loafer, Judaai, and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, he was a venerated personality in the industry. Their four children are -- Anil, Reena, Boney and Sanjay and grandchildren include Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, Shanaya, Jahaan, and Mohit Marwah.

Nirmal Kapoor's 90th birthday Anil had put a carousel of heartwarming pictures which comprised one of his childhood with his mother Nirmal on her 90th birthday in September. In another picture, the Kapoor family can be seen taking part in festivities together with Nirmal in the centre. In the post, Anil stated, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!”

