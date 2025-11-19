Animation best way to continue Baahubalis journey: Baahubali: The Eternal War director

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Animation is the only way to bend the rules and continue the story of Amarendra Baahubali, who dies in the first part of SS Rajamouli's period epic "Baahubali: The Beginning", says animator and director Ishan Shukla.

Shukla has been roped in by Rajamouli to create the animated world of "Baahubali: The Eternal War" and its follow-up and the young director sees limitless possibilities in the way animation can expand the Telugu filmmaker's original vision that spanned two blockbusters in "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali: The Conclusion", released in 2015 and 2017.

"This is the best way to continue Baahubali's journey instead of making a sequel or a prequel for the sake of it. It really feels like the most organic progression of his story," Shukla told PTI about the new movie that will see a fight between gods and demons across 14 realms as Amarendra Baahubali enters the afterlife.

Rajamouli's live-action franchise centered around Mahendra Baahubali who aims to avenge the death of his father, Amarendra Baahubali, and free the kingdom Mahishmati from the tyrannical reign of his uncle Bhalladeva. In the movie, Telugu star Prabhas essayed the role of Amarendra and his son Mahendra, while Rana Daggubati played Bhalladeva.

There have been many projects that spawned from the original franchise, including the animated series "Baahubali: The Lost Legends" and the novel "The Rise of Sivagami". Shukla believes the use of animation to keep Amarendra alive after his death was justified.

"I felt that the use of animation was perfect in it because there is only so much you can do in live action. Sometimes it can be too cartoony, but I could really take a leap in animation and it would make sense even if I bend the rules of the world a little bit," the director said.

"I make films the way I think-- it's always something which is larger than life... I thought cosmology, specifically the Vedic cosmology, was the perfect place to take the 'Baahubali' live-action films, and really bring on all the freedom that cosmology can give you in terms of how much we can accomplish in these different worlds because the rules of these worlds are so different," he added.

Shukla, who has worked on acclaimed projects like "Shirkoa" (2016), which was longlisted for the Oscars, "SCHIRKOA: In Lies We Trust" (2024) and Star Wars: Visions" (2023), said animation has long remained a niche space in India but that's about to change now.

"What's happening is in the past four or five years, specifically during COVID, we have seen a surge of fans who are going to Crunchyroll (streaming platform for anime lovers), reading a lot of manga and watching a lot of anime. And it means people are yearning for stories made in animation from India. We just don't have enough of them being made," he said, citing the box office success of "Mahavatar Narsimha" recently.

"It just proves that people want more and more of such long format animations made for theatre, so that they can go and really enjoy the spectacle. I think it's a very interesting time, because I know that apart from these mainstream animations, there is also a surge of independent animation filmmakers in India, who are making feature films for festivals. They are going to gain global attention as well," he added.

While many youngsters enjoy their daily dose of Japanese anime and Disney Pixar's animated films, Shukla wants his film to be something for every "Baahubali" fan.

"'Baahubali' fans are the number one demographic for us and that I think covers all age groups. And then there is a second layer, which is the animation fans in India, and overseas, who love to watch a visual spectacle, and who love to watch a very stylized animation and action mixed with high emotions," Shukla said.

"The demographic covers me as well. I was so excited, I was like, 'I'm going to be in the 'Baahubali' universe and he's going to be back'. I think it will be accepted because, to be honest, we are making it for 'Baahubali' fans," he added.

Recalling his successful short film "Schirkoa", the director said returning to India after learning animation and then making his short film was overwhelming.

"We did the short film and I had no idea what to do with the short film. I chose the festival route and it kind of just exploded there. It just went to so many festivals. It became one of the rarest Indian short films to qualify for the Oscars and most importantly, it won the best in show award at SIGGRAPH Asia, which is like a technical award, which was really dear to me," the animator recalled.

"Baahubali" isn't the first franchise the director is stepping into, having previously worked on the "Star Wars" universe. Shukla said he is interested in Indian mythology which he often blends into his works.

"I mean, that (Star Wars) was huge. It was a dream, of course, so when I pitched it, I was just trying to bring all the things that make our culture really strong... the colours, the very maximalist filmmaking, the action, the music, everything. And I just did that colourful pitch and everyone was really impressed by it and then it became a beautiful journey of, you know, infusing the mythology of Star Wars and then juxtaposing it over Indian culture," he recalled.

And then he pitched the idea of continuing the story of "Baahubali" to Rajamouli and producer Shobhu Yarlagadda.

Besides "The Eternal War", Rajamouli recently released the remastered version of his 2015 and 2017 blockbusters called "Baahubali: The Epic" on October 31.