Anirudh Ravichander breaks silence on rumours of marriage with Kavya Maran — ‘completely false’

Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander has firmly denied rumours suggesting he is getting married to Kavya Maran, daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran and owner of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The speculation began after a Reddit post claimed that Anirudh and Kavya were in a relationship and planning to tie the knot. The post, which quickly gained traction on social media, also mentioned that actor Rajinikanth had personally spoken to Kalanithi Maran about the relationship, fuelling further speculation of an upcoming wedding.

This led to widespread discussion online, with several fans and media outlets picking up the story. However, Anirudh put an end to the rumours with a clear post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. pls stop spreading rumours (sic),” putting to rest all speculation.

Fan reactions to the rumour Fans responded quickly to his clarification, with many thanking him for addressing the matter directly. One user commented, “Thank God. You clarified quickly. Otherwise, YouTubers would have made several videos (sic).”

Another person wrote, “LOL dude got scared just with rumors imagine if it was reality (sic).”

While neither Kavya Maran nor anyone from the Maran family has commented publicly on the matter, Anirudh’s statement seems to have cleared the air.

Anirudh, known for composing music for several Tamil and Telugu blockbusters, has always maintained a low profile regarding his personal life. With this rumour now debunked, fans can expect him to stay focused on his upcoming music projects, which continue to receive strong appreciation from audiences across India.

In his work front, Anirudh last composed music for Ajith's ‘Vidaamuyarchi’. He will next compose music for upcoming films like ‘Kingdom’, ‘Coolie’, ‘Madharasi’, ‘Love Insurance Kompany’, ‘Jana Nayagan’, ‘The Paradise', ‘Jailer 2’, and SRK's ‘King’.